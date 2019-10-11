This syrup to strengthen the immune system, decrease pressure and protect against cancer
The experts shared their recipe for an amazing garlic syrup that will replace many drugs.
All you need to prepare this home remedy — Apple cider vinegar, garlic and a little honey.
Although each of these three ingredients have their own unique set of health benefits, mixing them together you amplify their effect.
This home remedy will help to strengthen your immune system, reduce blood pressure and bad cholesterol.
It will also reduce the number of colds and infections, and it is effective in case of gout, arthritis and joint pain.
How to make garlic syrup?
Ingredients: 8 cloves of garlic, 200 ml of Apple vinegar, 200 ml of honey.
Method of preparation:
Crush your garlic.
Add the honey and Apple cider vinegar and mix for 10-15 seconds on high speed in blender.
Pour the mixture in a sealed glass jar.
Store in the refrigerator for 5 days, every day stirring. After five days the mixture is ready.
Just add 2 teaspoons of garlic syrup in a glass of water, drink on an empty stomach.
Health benefits.
Honey is antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal product. It is often used to help soothe a bad cough.
Apple cider vinegar contains various phytonutrients that help prevent cancer and leg cramps. It also contains citric acid which can help dissolve kidney stones.
Garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties. Ontake helps to boost the immune system and the content of such components, such as allicin makes it one of the most powerful natural antibiotics.