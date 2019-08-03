This tool for 15 minutes reduces swelling and leg pain!

| August 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
Every third woman suffers from varicose veins. The disease is quite unpleasant, not only aesthetically but also cause discomfort and pain.

I want to share with you the recipe for a cheap, but effective wraps that relieves pain with varicose veins. Even if just to the end of the day, feet are swollen, this face mask of potatoes will help!

Cold packs

YOU NEED

  • raw potatoes
  • food film

APPLICATION

Apply grated raw potato on your feet, wrap them with cling film. Hold the tape on the legs for half an hour, rinse the potatoes with cool water.

Mask from potato starch is wonderful tones the blood vessels! You will immediately feel relieved, especially if near veins there is swelling.

Share this valuable tip with friends, they may not be aware of this available remedy against varicose veins!

