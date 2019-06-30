This trace mineral restores male power
Zinc is an important trace mineral that is involved in the regulation of more than 300 processes. The result: healthy men (and women) to cover the daily requirements of zinc through a varied diet and do not require supplementation, told the urologist Daria Chernysheva.
In which processes in the body zinc is involved?
The protein metabolism.
Collagen synthesis and wound healing.
The ensuring immune response.
The synthesis of testosterone.
The smell and taste.
Even from this short list it is clear that zinc is needed by all. Men and women need proteins, immunity and testosterone. Just for men (as well as pregnant, lactating and adolescents) need 30% higher due to the more intense protein metabolism.
The problem is that the zinc we have is not stored, stockpiles should be regularly replenished from the outside. Almost 60% of all zinc found in muscle, 30% in bones.
Do all men need zinc supplements? No! A healthy man with a variety of food doesn’t need additional zinc intake.
What foods have zinc? Oysters, red meat, crabs, lobsters, poultry, dairy products, nuts, beans.
People actually need zinc supplements? Vegetarians, patients with problems of the gastrointestinal tract (ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease), after bariatric surgery, people with alcohol dependence, sickle cell anemia, who for a long time are taking thiazide diuretics.
Some studies revealed a direct relationship of zinc concentration in semen, the prostate secretion with fertility men. However, to prove that zinc supplements (not food and lifestyle) increase fertility failed anyone yet.
But already have a job that binds uncontrolled antioxidant dietary Supplements with male infertility. Therefore, any supplements – only after consulting with your doctor!
The top safe dose of zinc = 45 mgder for adults, for children – not more than 28 mg.
Important: dietary Supplements of zinc reduce the effect of antibiotics and tetratziklinovogo-generation fluoroquinolone number! Why not combine supplements and antibiotics!