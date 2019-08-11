This treat protects against cancer better than fruits and berries
The expert explained why dark chocolate is healthier than drinking natural juices and fruits.
It is considered that chocolate is unhealthy food. Nutritionists advise to reduce the amount of that food in your diet. But people often perceive this categorical rule – the chocolate is bad for a figure, then there can not be. However, as it turned out, it is more useful even natural fruit juices.
It turned out that the juice of berries of blueberry, cranberry and pomegranate, which is very useful, in fact, inferior to dark chocolate for its anti-cancer properties.
– In dark chocolate and cocoa contains many antioxidants. As is known, these substances are the main barrier against the destruction of body cells. Therefore, products consisting of natural cocoa is much healthier than some fruits and juices, – says biologist Simon Sinner.
The expert notes that in the hot chocolate of nutrients is much less because due to heat treatment, they die. Therefore, the product loses most of its beneficial properties.
Cherner also reminded that we should not abuse chocolate people seeking to lose weight. And its use need to restrict to women who have decided to have a baby – chocolate inhibits the reproductive capacity of the ovaries.