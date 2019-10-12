This vegetable can protect against cancer and improve digestion
It turns out the simple vegetable broccoli has a bunch of useful properties.
It contains a minimum of calories and maximum nutrients.
The use of this product improves the overall condition of the body, but there are several individual properties and broccoli.
Therapy against cancer
It is proven that eating broccoli lowers the risk of lung cancer and colon cancer. The fact that the sulforaphane in the composition suppresses aggressive distanceinmiles enzyme (HDAC). And he is known to play a role in the formation of cancer cells.
Strengthens bones
A serving of broccoli provides the body with a daily norm of calcium. And calcium, strengthens bones and reduces the risk of fractures.
Improves the digestive system
Natural fibers consist of broccoli florets, support the health of the gastrointestinal tract. This product is recommended to use for those who suffer from constipation.