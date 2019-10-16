This vegetable may help in male infertility
Men who have problems with sperm quality, you should start to regularly eat tomatoes — suggest British researchers that found in tomatoes interesting useful effect. Tomatoes, according to the Daily Mail tabloid may be used in the complex therapy of male infertility.
All matter in a chemical compound called lycopene, which is rich in tomatoes. It is this substance, as specified by the staff of the British University of Sheffield, gives tomatoes their red color. Absorbed in the male body, lycopene can greatly improve the quality of sperm. In addition, the useful substance reduces the likelihood of prostate cancer, and actively participates in the regulation of blood pressure. That is, the tomato is consumed and men who don’t think about fatherhood.
“Experiments on fifty healthy men showed that dietary Supplement with lycopene can improve sperm quality by fifty percent” — say the authors of the study.
Scientists advise men who have problems with reproductive function, every day to eat at least a couple of teaspoons of tomato puree. Even this small amount of tomato puree should be enough to radically improve the quality of sperm. Plus, tomatoes are generally useful to the organism (and not only for the male).