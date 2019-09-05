This vegetable protects from heart disease, cancer and weak bones
Use ripe tomatoes has anti-cancer and immune stimulating effect, protects against cardiovascular problems and bone thinning. This was told by the dietician Lyudmila Babich.
According to Babich, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, tomatoes are an anti-aging product — they are, slows down aging of body cells. In particular, due to the content of vitamins A and C, tomatoes stimulate the process of withdrawal of toxins from the body, give the effect of prevention of multiple sclerosis, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
The special value of tomatoes is their anti-inflammatory action, with regular inclusion in the diet of these vegetables decreases the risk of developing cancerous tumors.
“Of course, some tomatoes to counteract the cancer is not enough. But scientists have long noticed that, for example, in the frequent use of tomatoes is significantly reduced. the risk of prostate cancer, and a reduced chance of developing lung cancer, pancreas and breast cancer,” — said the doctor.
In addition, tomatoes help to reduce in the body levels of “bad” cholesterol, and also as a “medication” for strong bones, protecting them from loosening and breakage. The expert noted that due to the rich content of antioxidants and lycopene tomatoes help prevent unwanted changes in bone tissue, including those associated with aging. Therefore, researchers are advised to include tomatoes in the diet of those who suffer from osteoporosis and women in menopause.