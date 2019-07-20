This vegetable will heal all that is wrong with your body! LOOK HERE!
This useful vegetable is used in the treatment of certain diseases. Bright color caused due to the content of anthocyanins, which possess strong anti-cancer properties. This vegetable contains betaine, a natural anti-inflammatory substance that supports cardiovascular system healthy.
Beets contain the most essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B1, B2 and C and magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, iodine, iron, so it is a good remedy for anemia.
Beets are used to detoxify the body because it has ability to remove toxins from the body. Antioxidants such as cellulose and pectin, a special fiber types, which improve digestion.
Beets can be cooked in the oven, and cook or eat raw, and what is surprising — in all its incarnations is very useful!