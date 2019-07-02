This vitamin can help cancer patients live longer
A new study by scientists from the United States confirms the importance of vitamin D intake among cancer patients.
Intake of vitamin D can help patients with cancer live longer — this was reported by scientists from Michigan state University. This conclusion was made by scientists after they studied data from more than 79 000 suffering from cancer patients obtained in several randomized clinical trials. In particular, they tracked the use of vitamin D and placebo patients over a three year period. As a result, the researchers concluded that taking vitamin D may prolong life in cancer patients.
After analyzing the correlation of cancer incidence and mortality from cancer, the scientists stated: “the Difference in mortality rates between patients who took vitamin D and placebo was statistically significant. This confirms the importance of vitamin among cancer patients”.
What ensures the similar effect of vitamin D on cancer patients is yet to be established. And how exactly vitamin allows to achieve the effect of prolong life. While experts were able to establish that to increase the survival rate of cancer patients to take the coveted vitamin is necessary for at least three years.