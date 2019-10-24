This vitamin helps achieve and maintain optimal body weight
Vitamin PP or nicotinic acid is an element, which is essential for the normal flow of redox processes in the body. To sustain the body must receive a minimum of 20 mg of nicotinic acid per day.
The vitamin e we get from food. Improper diet may contribute to the imbalance of this vitamin is its lack or overabundance. As a consequence, in this regard, developing either a deficiency or hypervitaminosis, and both these conditions are harmful to humans.
In the circumstances of beriberi, caused by lack of nicotinic acid may experience such symptoms as sore gums, bad breath, heartburn, loss of appetite, nausea and diarrhea. If there is a deficiency of vitamin e is compounded of the negative processes begin in the nervous system: there is a apathy and a depressed mental state, irritability, insomnia, fatigue.
Excess of this vitamin are much rarer. In this case, the person developing similar mental symptoms, but also often have skin problems: dryness, redness, peeling, cracks, and poor regeneration of the skin after damage.
What are nicotinic acid. In addition to the ability to regulate the activity of the higher nervous system, vitamin e is essential for healthy digestion and elimination from organizatoinal and other undesirable components. Vitamin protects the cardiovascular system: it has a vasodilator effect, thereby prevents the development of thrombosis and hypertension, and normalizes the level of cholesterol.
Another feature of nicotinic acid: it stimulates the synthesis of “hormone of happiness” serotonin, which protects against bad mood, insomnia, overeating.
How to get vitamin PP. Rich sources include tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, dates, cereals, milk, beef liver, eggs, cheese, pork, fish. Rich in vitamin e vegetables and fruits: tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, broccoli and dates. But, crops such as corn, buckwheat, wheat and other cereals in General are a goldmine.
Especially important for women. Vitamin PP has a special meaning to the female body. In particular, nicotinic acid participates in the formation of a number of essential hormones, including insulin, testosterone, progesterone and estrogen. In addition, the vitamin is the “cure” for damaged hair, which it gives a healthy look and Shine, making thicker. In the absence of Allergy nicotinic acid can be added to shampoo or RUB it into the scalp.
Promotes harmony. Vitamin PP is involved in the process of converting fats and carbohydrates into energy, while it is an activator of metabolic processes and detoxification functions of the liver. Thus it enough in the human body contributes to achieving and maintaining optimal body weight.