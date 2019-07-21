This vitamin is able to cause colon cancer
Uncontrolled intake of vitamins, particularly B12, can cause colon cancer. To such conclusion came the candidate of biological Sciences Maxim Filipenko.
He explained in his work that the use of vitamin B12 as a preventive measure causes cancer. Try to prevent any disease can stimulate the emergence of other diseases. The scientist claims that at present, the abundance of food additives, dietary Supplements and other drugs is misleading people. “Labels are often written that the product is not a drug, that is, it generally has not been tested and who knows what can turn the use of such vitamins and may even result in fatal outcomes,” stressed Filipenko.
Vitamin B12 is contained in sufficient quantities in animal products, meat, fish and liver. It is also present in milk and eggs. Proper nutrition and quality products able to protect against diseases without preformed drugs. Experts remind that the unauthorized use of vitamins is a health hazard. Before use, be sure to consult with your doctor.