This vitamin promotes weight loss
According to endocrinologists, a sufficient concentration of this vitamin in the body promote weight loss, while disadvantage leads to obesity.
Vitamin D is effective in weight loss, the statement was made during a European meeting on endocrinology. After some investigation with the participation of 232 people, the scientists stated that “high doses of this vitamin contribute to the prevention of obesity, and from an early age and for life”.
Among the volunteers involved in this project, half took vitamin D for 6 weeks on 10 micrograms of vitamin D per day. After that in the course of the year these subjects are carefully controlled the content of vitamin in the blood. The second group was a control, i.e., it vitamin were taken. As a result, scientists were able to confirm that the vitamin D treated patients achieved a significant improvement in cholesterol and blood sugar and could lose weight.
According to scientists, vitamin D stimulates the synthesis of serotonin, that is, it is a neurotransmitter. Production of serotonin is of great importance for the shape — its deficit triggers the hormonal chain reaction that trigger fat accumulation in the body.
The study’s lead author, Dr. the gospel of Farmandari, said that trying to lose weight patients will be if they start to check your level of vitamin D at the doctor, and include in the diet foods that provide the body with these micronutrients.