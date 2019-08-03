This vitamin will help protect against diabetes
The study showed that these supplements enhance the effectiveness of insulin. This effect was observed in muscle tissues of people within 6 months.
The study by researchers from Canada have shown that vitamin D can increase the effectiveness of insulin in the body. In theory, this action is a powerful tool for diabetes prevention. Recall that insulin is a hormone which is produced by the pancreas. It is absolutely necessary for the metabolism of glucose. However, a significant number of people its effect is weakened, which leads to diabetes. The world is experiencing an epidemic of metabolic disorders associated with obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.
Scientists in different countries try to counter diabetes whose treatment requires a huge cost to the health authorities. The disease causes different kinds of complications during surgery, pregnancy, childbirth and in many other circumstances. And now canadian scientists have published the surprising results of their research, which show that higher doses of sunshine vitamin slow the development of diabetes in patients who have this disorder diagnosed relatively recently. Moreover, it can be assumed that vitamin D may even protect against diabetes initially.
Found that this vitamin improves the action of insulin in muscle tissues of the host it people after only 6 months of use. Researchers from the University of Quebec believe that the effect of vitamin D which can be seen only in the so-called “fresh” diabetics. People who have this disease proceeded for many years, improvements in metabolic functions could not be detected.