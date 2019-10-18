This was another super battle “Barcelona” — “real” will not take place: what happened (photo)
One of the main battles in world football — FC Barcelona — real Madrid — will not take place in time. Scheduled for October 26 at the famous camp Nou stadium, the match was moved to December. However, the new date is still under discussion. The leadership of La Liga believes that “El Clasico” because of commercial considerations should be done in a day, and offers to organize a game 7 Dec. In turn, the Committee on competitions of the Royal Spanish football Federation offers to postpone the match to Wednesday, December 18.
As you know, last Thursday, the Supreme court of Spain has indicted 12 politicians who in 2017 were involved in the referendum on the independence of Catalonia. Nine politicians were charged with sedition. They received prison terms of up to 13 years. Three more got off with fines “for insubordination”.
After the court verdicts on the whole of Catalonia began mass protests. In particular, the riots touched Barcelona airport — huge traffic delays (in particular, the crews simply did not have time to arrive to work on time). By the way, because of the “occupation” of airport Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who arrived from the location of the national team of Croatia, had to go to the city on foot.
Football club “Barcelona” in his statement was supported by the prisoners, believing that imprisonment will not resolve the conflict. Moreover, the team players Gerard Pique (beloved pop star Shakira has always openly advocated the independence of Catalonia) and Ousmane Dembele will miss Friday’s practice to join the General strike.
Not remained aloof and former football player, Barcelona’s Xavi, who now works as a coach in Qatar. He posted on Instagram the names of all prisoners of politicians and wrote “shame” in Spanish, Catalan and English. In addition, the champion of Europe put the hashtag #svobodnorazmeschennyh.
Recall that after the rounds of real Madrid with 20 points leads the championship of Spain, and Barcelona with 18 points is second.
Photo Getty Images, Twitter Pere Camps
