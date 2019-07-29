This week in Toronto can be found LeBron James (PHOTO)

Loading...

Superstar of the basketball world LeBron James is on the way to Toronto to become a traditional annual urban music festival Caribana. This year it will last until August 11.

Of the player the Los Angeles Lakers can be seen on Friday 2 August at the party in Daylight Lavelle.

LeBron James loves Toronto, a few months ago he was seen in town at another party. And he came last summer on Caribiana-2018, along with his friend and legend Shaquille O’neal. And last summer too.

In addition, LeBron James and himself holds in Toronto many parties.

Tickets for the event with a star can be obtained at the website of Carnival City.