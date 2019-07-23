This week the tories will be on the operation (PHOTO)

Loading...

Mayor John Tory will be temporarily incapacitated in the next couple of weeks after surgery on the Achilles tendon.

The operation is scheduled for Wednesday at Humber River hospital.

Tori revealed that he needs surgery on Achille last month during a play-off NBA when the Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant tore the same tendon in the 5th game of the series.

At the time, Tory told reporters that he was injured six months ago and that, although doctors “have tried all the other ways to solve the problem”, they ultimately decided that it would be needed surgery.

“I was told that it is necessary to repair the Achilles, which is a more complex operation than simply stitch a torn Achilles tendon, said tori reporters on Tuesday. – I’m in the hands of good doctors and they will take care of me – I’m sure.”

The mayor reported that he first admitted for surgery.

“Nothing human is alien to me, and since I had not dealt with the surgery, so I have to admit that a little concerned about this,” he said.

Tory said he will probably retire about 10 days, while there is primary repair.

“The most difficult thing for me, probably after I recover from a mild fear of the surgery will be forced idleness for several weeks, as I’ll have to try not to load the leg, which will conduct the operation,” he said.

“My employees that someone probably should be pitied, because they will have to answer an even greater number of phone calls and emails”.

In his absence, to perform the duties of the Deputy mayor Denzil Minnan Wong.

The mayor said that when he will be back, he may need crutches for several months and will have to avoid climbing stairs.