This weekend in connection with the TIFF will be partially closed King Street (PHOTO)

It will be a great weekend for movie fans, but those who move around the city by car, there will be some additional reasons for disorder.

Thursday will start the 44th annual international film festival in Toronto, and the city administration ordered to block one of the sections of king Street (of course most convenient for vehicles), to provide comfort to the crowds of kinolab, who will rush to the center of the city.

King Street will be closed from Peter Street to University Avenue from 10 am Thursday to 6 am Monday.

In a press release, the city administration said that motorists should expect “significant changes of the transport situation in the area” due to a road closure, and “holding in the town centre of mass events” in the framework of TIFF.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take into account the prohibition of travel when you plan a route”, – said in a release.

For the sixth consecutive year the city authorities close part of king Street in the first weekend of the TIFF.

The press service of the TTC reported that the 504 King Streetcar will go to a detour of the blocked site in Queen Street, and trams route 508 Lake Shore streetcars during movement in the opposite direction will move the for Queen, Church, Richmond and Victoria.

TTC also reported that “in the necessary places will be their employees in an easily recognizable uniform, to direct all asked for information” regarding the movement within the boundaries of the closed area.