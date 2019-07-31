This weekend in Pearson was a mess (PHOTO)

Loading...

Like old times, before installing terminals primary inspection at Pearson airport yesterday, on the international customs control has not worked a single electronic cabin self-service, no NEXUS.

It was chaos.

Problems were caused by the widespread disconnecting of the terminals operated by the border services Agency of Canada, which is reflected in the terminals one and three at the airport.

Long lines at Pearson are not uncommon, but it was something unimaginable. Each passenger had to submit a handwritten customs form and wait for the check.

Passengers were outraged. Over the weekend, Twitter became complaints.

Those who stuck for a few hours at the airport, said that there were no announcements with information about what is happening.

The problem was mostly resolved last night around 9 PM.