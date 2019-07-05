This weekend is projected closure of the metro and plentiful festivals (PHOTOS)

Getting around the city can be a bit tricky this weekend due to scheduled closures of the subway and the suspension of traffic on some roads in connection with the various events and festivals.

Metro

On Saturday and Sunday on the line 1 between the stations and the St Lawrence. Clair won’t go train due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown project. Will run Shuttle buses.

Sunday subway work on the section between the stations St.George and Broadview on line 2 will start later (12 noon) in connection with the replacement of beams on the Prince Edward viaduct. Will run Shuttle buses.

Taste of Lawrence

In the three-day festival of food and culture will bring together more than 130 sellers. For the event the traffic on Lawrence Avenue East will be completely closed from Birchmount Road to Warden Avenue, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. The road will be open on Sunday evening.

Salsa on St. Clair

It is expected that the 15th annual festival will be visited by about 100,000 people. For the event the traffic on St. Clair Avenue will be completely closed from Winona drive to Christie Street from 8 a.m. Saturday until midnight Sunday. The movement of trams and buses at St. Clair at the festival, will also be terminated. Bus routes going to detour on Davenport road between Bathurst street and Oakwood Avenue.

International Jazz festival in the Beaches

The annual event, which will take place 31-th time starts this weekend and runs until the end of July. During the festival more than 40 groups will take the stage. Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. will be closed the following roads:

Booth Avenue from Queen Street

Boulton Avenue from Queen Street

De Grassi Street from Queen Street

Lewis Street from Queen Street to June Callwood Way

Saulter Street from Queen Street to June Callwood Way