This woman overheard her husband with a friend and was no longer ashamed of my body!

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

A woman named Charny, a fitness instructor by profession, wanted only one or two children, but life is strange.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

Ten years ago she married, and in the house of the couple has had as many as six children! Despite the fact that time itself was not, Charny used to and learned to enjoy a new life. That’s just…

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

Six periods of pregnancy do not go unnoticed, and now the stomach Charny is adorned with large banners.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

She was terribly shy about it: did not go to the beach, the pool and wore revealing clothes.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

The woman hesitated and husband, Julia. It was the most real complexes that Sharni could not overcome.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

But one day she accidentally heard the conversation of the husband of another. Friend complained that after the pregnancy his wife is getting fat and stretch marks it is decorated with. Julius said in response that his stretch marks don’t. I don’t remember what was before them, but knows that was the reason for their appearance.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

Julius is happy that they have six beautiful children, and it is much better than the Charny stomach without stretch marks.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

The word husband is so impressed the woman that she was no longer ashamed of myself and took it for granted.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

Now she not only walks to the beach, but even published photos in social networks, it is not the fear of judgment from a foreign side.

Эта женщина подслушала разговор мужа с другом и перестала стесняться своего тела!

