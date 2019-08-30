This wonderful blend will save You from grey hairs! Incredible effect!
Incredible recipe! Try it today!
With age, your hair follicles slow down their ability to produce melanin, and this leads to the fact that the hair becomes white or grey.
It is normal for elderly people! However, it can be a problem if you start to grow gray hair prematurely.
The only solution for many people is dyeing their hair, but there are other ways that help prevent this problem.
In this article we are going to tell you about a simple recipe that can prevent gray hair!
The RECIPE is simple!
Ingredients:
5 or 6 potatoes (medium size)
colander
a big bowl
bottle
Air conditioning
Towel
HERE’S WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
Peel. Place it in a saucepan and cover with water. Let everything boil on high heat for about 20 or 30 minutes. Drain the water into a separate container, using a colander.
Wash your head with regular shampoo. Then rinse the hair is obtained liquid, do not rinse. Let it stay on your head for 5 minutes.
All rinse and apply conditioner.
Tips to prevent gray hair
1. No stress.
Stress causes us to age faster! So try not to worry about things that don’t make sense.
Learn to relax!
2. Do not smoke.
Some studies have shown that Smoking brings many negative consequences for health, including this addiction affects our appearance.
It is scientifically proven that cigarette causes premature aging of the skin and hair as it reduces circulation and oxygenation of our cells.
3. Insufficient water intake.
Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Avoid excessive consumption of coffee, and try to eliminate consumption of alcohol, as these drinks contribute to dehydration.
Good hydration provides essential nutrients for the hair, which keep them healthy and attractive.
4. Consumption of foods rich in copper.
Some studies have shown that the early appearance of gray hair is sometimes due to lack of copper in our diet.
So, You should consume spinach, beans, turnips, meat, blackberries, pineapples, pomegranates and almonds.
These products will help us to replenish stocks of copper in our body.
If You have serious health problems or severe pain, suggest You to seek the advice of a doctor. Self-medication can be harmful to Your health.