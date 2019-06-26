This work schedule almost doubles the risk of stroke
Why can’t you work 10 hours a day.
Conducted by researchers from the Paris hospital in Versailles, the study showed that people who work 10 hours a day, subsequently significantly more likely to have strokes.
The authors of the study observed the workers, their working hours which was 10 hours or more for at least 10 years.
It turned out that these men have strokes are 45% more likely than those who adhered to the traditional eight-hour workday. What especially puzzled researchers is the fact that in high-risk groups included young people, i.e. those who were younger than 50. It is known that strokes occur more often just those who have already exchanged sixth decade.
With a long working day, often dealing with police, doctors, teachers and representatives of other professions. In addition, harmful to health are night work or shift work regime and the conditions in which a person is exposed to constant and chronic stress. All of this also increased the risk of acute disorders of cerebral circulation, as the study showed.
Overall, the authors watched 143 592 thousand French workers for a number of years. Of them 29% a working day consisted of at least 10 hours.