This year, Christmas fruit basket will cost 10% more
Analysts of the wholesale market “SHUVAR” note that in 2019 the Christmas fruit basket Ukrainians will cost almost 10% more than last year.
It is reported UBR.
“The increase in the cost of fruit baskets mainly due to higher prices for apples and pears. The rise in prices of these fruits failed to compensate for sagging grape prices,” – said the head of analytical Department Tatiana Getman.
The expert also noted that the prices of exotic fruits and citrus almost unchanged, although in connection with the strengthening of the hryvnia expected reduction in prices for some goods.
In addition, the growth rate of the national currency could not affect the growth of prices of some imported fruit. The cost of some items increased by 2-5%.
Increased the price of apples. These fruits for the year increased by 1.7-2 times. In the second place the rise in prices turned out to be pears – by 1.5 times. At the same time, prices for table grapes decreased by 20-30%.