This year the Arctic ice arch collapsed sooner than expected
Images NASA showed that Arctic ice arch covering Nersa Strait between Greenland and Ellesmere island, was destroyed a few months earlier than expected.
This writes Newsweek.
“The time of the destruction affects the number of old and thick ice flowing from the Central Arctic. Early breakup this year, likely to contribute to an overall loss of thickness of Arctic sea ice,” — said the scientist on sea ice, in space flight Center NASA Nathan Kurtz.
Ice arches are natural and temporary formations. One that is in the Strait of NARES, tends to occur in late autumn and does not allow sea ice to penetrate into the Arctic ocean. NVG usually falls in June or July. However, the images NASA shows that this year she collapsed at the end of March.
Photo: Newsweek
The photographs dated March 19, shows a long cloud flows South from the arch, this type of cloud usually forms in a strong wind. According to NASA, this could be a contributing factor in the breakup. Image of April and may show that the arch is collapsing and flowing through the passage NARES.
According to Kurtz, thin ice and warm temperatures may also have played a role in the early decay.
“This collapse is not catastrophic, but it is worth noting that the early collapse of the arch puts some of the old, thick Arctic sea ice is in a more vulnerable state and increases the flow of ice through the Strait this year,” he added.