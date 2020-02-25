This year, the Mustache will not be able to fight for a world title belt heavyweight – promoter
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn
Upset victory for Tyson fury over DevTeam Wilder radically changed the plans of the fighting in the heavyweight division.
Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who is also a co-promoter Alexander Usik, said he sees the immediate future of their main star Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s).
First, the British will have to protect the belt with the IBF Bulgarian Kubrat Bullet (28-1, 14 KO’s). After that, Joshua got to meet fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), if he wins Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) in the third match. Note, the contract to fight Deontay vs Tyson present the option of carrying out a third fight, if Wilder defeated.
Then one of the Brits will have to spend one more protection, but not from Whiskers, claiming the WBO belt.
“When we talk about the boxers in the top 5, they all want to fight with Diliana white. He is the interim WBC champion. It was not clear when he will receive the status of mandatory Challenger. But Council President Mauricio Sulaiman explained everything and said that it will be somewhere in February 2021.
So, if all goes according to plan, white will fight with the winner of the battle Joshua – fury” – quoted by Hearn to Sky Sports.
Note, this is the plan of the promoter is unlikely to appeal to the Barbel.