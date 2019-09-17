Thought about suicide: Tina Karol made a Frank admission (video)
Popular singer Tina Karol, host of the show “Dances with stars z” made a Frank admission. The star admitted that she helped survive the death of a beloved husband, producer Eugene Ogira.
The artist admitted that he is very grieved the loss. But took himself in hand and found solace in the small son, Benjamin, who was four years old.
“When her husband, of course, was everything. And suicidal mood, different… But we all came one at a time in this world and one will leave. Each has its own mission, its own history, its own allotted age. And shorten it yourself I have no right. Especially because I have a son and he’s my biggest mission,” — said Tina program “Life vdoma people.”
Now Benjamin is ten years old. He is studying in the UK, living in Ukrainian family. As Tina says, the son is very like his father.
“He’s her father. In character, in behavior, in the selection of clothing, facial features. I always see your husband in front of him. They are so similar that sometimes the heart. Difficult, but I am proud and happy”, — said Karol.
At every opportunity, the singer flies to son, tries to make him break.
Recall, Yevgeny Ogir died 28 April 2013 after a long battle with cancer. The couple had been happily married for five years.
