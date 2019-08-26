Thought I got water out of the ear of the inhabitant of Missouri has removed the poisonous spider
A resident of Missouri Susie Torres went to the doctor complaining of water in his left ear — the woman looked like there splashing liquid. “Water” was a creature with eight legs, pincers and the ability to poisonous bites.
Doctors in Kansas city, Missouri, pulled out of the ear Torres poisonous brown recluse. In the process of manipulation a woman miraculously remained calm, but she is no longer asleep without earplugs, writes CNN.
Torres woke up on Wednesday morning with the feeling that in her ear something pop and splashing. At first she did not realize this, but after work decided to go to a specialist.
The nurse examined the woman ‘ ear and walked out to call other physicians. He was soon joined by the doctor, two nurses and three medical students. They reported Torres unpleasant news: her ear canal someone settled.
It is noteworthy that the woman remained calm, even knowing that in her head sits the insect, she admitted to herself.
“But when he saw the tools they were going to insert into my ear, I started to panic,” she said.
The doctor washed her ear with water, but the insect did not move. And then the real panic began.
After several attempts the doctor pulled the spider entirely and put it on the table. So it became clear that the “killer app” of the ear was a brown recluse spider night spider, which may be the victims of poisonous liquid in the event of a bite.
According to doctors, it is surprising that so long a spider was in her ear canal and never got bit.
The woman thinks that the insect crept into her ear as she slept. So now Torres is not at risk and always use earplugs.
True to his name, brown spiders are hermits hiding in dark corners — under logs and stones. According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, when they get inside, then, as a rule, make their home in one of the closets, attics and, most worryingly, in shoes.
These spiders are common in the Midwest USA and bite only if pressed against the skin of his victim. They inject a necrotic venom that kills blood cells and, in severe cases, may cause loss of the limb. In 2018 a woman from Arkansas had a leg amputated after being bitten by recluse.
The bite of spider is rarely fatal, but better to ask for help. Dark Central area of the rash that surrounds the bite is the place where the tissues die. The doctors can stop it with antibiotics.