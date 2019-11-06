“Thought it would be tougher”: Kristina Asmus spoke about the reaction of her husband at the candid scene
Famous Russian actress Christina Asmus, which has posed naked in sex scenes with partner Ivan Yankovsky in the sensational film “Text”, told about the reaction of her husband Garik Kharlamov on candid shots in the film. This writes the “TV”.
“My husband is one of the most famous people in the country, I’m also a little known. Our society is not ready for this,” confessed the actress in an interview on the evening show on one of the Russian radio.
She recalled that even before the premiere were posted in social networks the trailer, where her character has to kiss the hero of Ivan Jankowski. And even then, it was asked whether involved in the scene understudy.
Asmus claims that were ready for such a reaction, but adds: “I Think that it will be harder”. She admitted that Frank discussed the scene with her husband.
Prior to that, he saw the play based on the novel “a Text”, where Kristina also played the role of Nina, where the same scene is also honest. According to her, Kharlamov calmly to her profession and understands the features of the acting profession. “He knew who he married,” said the actress.
She added that Kharlamov supported her because she had fears due to the fact that you have to appear on screen naked. “I always hide as much as possible”, — admitted the actress, explaining that he tries not to wear open clothes, even at social events.
We will remind that after in a network there full video explicit scenes from the film shot on a mobile phone, many users called the movie pornographic because of the realistic picture.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Garik Kharlamov wrote an angry post in response to those who rebuked him because of the sex scenes in “Text” with the participation of his wife, actress Kristina Asmus.
