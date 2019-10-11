‘Thousands of damage’: how squirrels hide food and not just under the hood of a car
In Pennsylvania, under the hood of the car found more than 200 nuts. While the car was standing on the street, nuts a reserve postponed the protein. About it writes Yahoo!News.
Holly Peach went to the library in Allegheny County (PA), when I noticed that the car rides strangely.
“My wife called me from Nordlandkai library and said that the car smells like it is burning, and she makes a strange sound,” wrote Chris Peach in a post on Facebook.
Holly opened the hood to inspect the engine and found a bunch of walnuts, gently laid in the grass. Presumably they go on the storage put of protein, while the car was parked on the street during the weekends.
Chris spent almost an hour removing the “more than 200 of walnuts and grass from under the hood”.
“Now, surely somewhere there is an evil squirrel-wife, who asks, where have they all gone nuts,” wrote Chris.
Users really liked this story, and they also began to share interesting finds under the hood of a car.
For example, one woman returned from a weeks holiday, found under the hood of newborn squirrels.
“Found these guys on the hood, after returning from a week-long vacation. This is the fourth time they gave me something to put under the hood. Thousands of dollars in damage,” wrote Mary Walach of Totusek.
One commenter found an entire bag of dog food from under the hood.
“One day my machine went bad, so I took her to the service. They found an entire bag of dog food under the hood and in other places. The car was in the garage, there stood the dog food. After that I hide the food in the container,” writes Jacqueline Pickell.