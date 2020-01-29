Thousands of fans, “Aston Villa” ran onto the field after the involved in the League Cup final. (video)
On the eve of Aston Villa in a dramatic rematch of the semifinals of the English League Cup, beat Leicester 2:1 (first match – 1:1).
The winning goal Trezeguet scored on 90+3 minute.
With the final whistle, the fans, “Aston Villa” ran onto the field, began to hug and be photographed with the players.
The players barely made it into podtribunnogo room.
In the final Aston Villa will play against one of the clubs from Manchester – today will be a return match of the second semifinal pair in which the “city” accepts “United”. The first match of these teams ended with the victory of the bulls – 3:1.