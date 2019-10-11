Thousands of giant tarantulas attacked California: what to do
If you are afraid of spiders, then you should stay away from certain areas of Northern California.
Now you can see thousands of giant spiders that roam due to irregularly long breeding season. Although your first reaction to the massive insect at your feet can result in a shock, experts say that the creepy little creatures have nothing to fear.
Publishing Only In Your State decided to find out why tarantulas is especially visible now, and why they should not be afraid.
In some parts of Northern California are now the unusually warm weather. This affects the mating season of the giant tarantula.
Their mating season usually begins in late August and ends in the second week of autumn. However, warm and dry weather in the region has extended the period of mating. As a result, people around the Bay Area to face the spiders.
During the mating season, male tarantulas can be seen throughout the Western United States. They run around in circles and looking for a female. In fact, many tarantulas will overcome the mile to find the lady-spider, which can be reached. For them it is a long journey!
Giant spiders can now be seen in various parts of the Bay Area, especially in natural areas around Mount Diablo State Park and Henry W. Coe State Park.
It cannot be denied that tarantulas look scary, especially for arachnophobes. Nevertheless, the experts shall make every effort to convey to the public: these large spiders have nothing to fear. For the most part they are completely harmless to humans.
Spiders certainly look creepy, but the poison released by their fangs, harmless to humans.
Covered with stinging hairs, during contact, the tarantula does not cause anything but mild irritation of the skin with no long-term harmful effects.
If you happen in the near future to hike in the Bay Area, be sure to watch where you step. Most likely, you will encounter a giant tarantula! Just remember that these spiders have nothing to fear, and they just do what they must do to tarantulas.