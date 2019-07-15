Thousands of “green” for the painting with Zelensky: “Mr. President!… Undress”
At the auction got an interesting picture of the “sans-culottes” of the Deputy chief editor of the newspaper “Country” Svetlana Kryukova went over 3.5 thousand.e.
The painting was auctioned on the afternoon of 14 July.
The auction lasted for 7 hours. The final cost of the lot Facebook auction exceeded the initial 5 times. Buyer of fabric with Zelensky in the foreground was a businessman, producer and Director of channel 3S.TV Pavel Elizarov.
The author of the paintings told interesting details about the auction, writes “the Country”.
“The auction was hot. For the painting in the style of “Art of ecstasy” competed 5 buyers and have reached the finish line businessman Sandler and producer Schuster — Pavel Elizarov. The final price exceeded 3000 and at the end the painting was sold for 3500 at.e.”, — said Kryukov.
In addition, the woman also ouella appeal to the head of the country, which became the hero of her creations.
“Citizen President! Bathe, undress, travel, dance, rude, ride together, sulfites — live it! Together with his friends. My pictures sell well,” wrote Kryukov on Facebook.