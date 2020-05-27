Thousands of people infected with coronavirus, respecting quarantine: what they are doing is wrong
At a press conference on may 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 66% of new cases of hospitalization due COVID-19 new York — people who stayed home in the literal sense of the word, leaving only the urgent need, that is, fulfilled the requirements of the quarantine, writes CNBC. Why are they sick?
“It’s a surprise: the vast majority of people stayed home — said Cuomo. We thought that maybe they went by public transport and we took special precautions in respect of public transport, but in fact no, because these people stayed home in the truest sense of the word.”
“Shocking” the data obtained according to more than 100 new York hospitals, and about 1,300 new patients, said Cuomo.
“The question is: how strictly “sitting at home” those who are sitting at home?” says Stephen Morse, Professor of epidemiology in the School of public health, Mailman at Columbia University, who is assessing the risk of infectious diseases.
It is possible that when we enter into the ninth and tenth week pretty tough preventive measures, people feel tired or too relaxed, suggests Joseph Vinetz, Professor of medicine at Yale school of medicine and infectious disease physician.
“The virus does not care about the fact that we were tired, — he said. — Viruses have no emotions; they are just doing their job”.
According to Cuomo, “a lot comes down to what you are doing to protect themselves.”
Here is a checklist of reminders on measures that are strongly recommended to comply with epidemiologists and experts in infectious diseases, despite the fact that the economy is once again open.
Use the mask gently
Since the beginning of April, the Centers for control and disease prevention, encourage people to wear a medical mask or tissue outside your home to prevent the spread COVID-19.
In addition to using face masks, “people should be very careful in how they put on and take off,” says Morse. Wash your hands before you put on the mask on the face.
Key — right fit on the face. The mask should be comfortable, but firmly close the nose and mouth.
“The mask has a wire insert extending through the nose portion. It is necessary to pin down tightly to your nose, says Vinet. — After that we drop the mask and pull the lower part under the chin.”
When you remove the mask, you can not touch the front. Immediately after removing, wash your hands.
“If [mask] is contaminated and you touch them — even if your hands are clean — you can get infected by touching subsequently to the face,” says Morse.
Reusable cloth masks should be washed after each wearing. You can wash the mask in the washing machine with hot water and dry with hot air.
Stay away from people on the street
Most of us have heard about the need to respect a minimum distance of 6 feet (about 2 meters) from other people while in public.
It is considered that this distance protects from falling on you respiratory droplets if someone sneezes or coughs. But it is difficult to adhere to this rule, especially in big cities and crowded places, if they cannot be avoided.
Morse recommends not to deal with people face to face when you are outdoors. Worth a try to go to be around other people, not directly behind them.
Continue to wash hands thoroughly
Hand hygiene remains incredibly important, because it is easy to accidentally touch your face and become infected.
“Your hands should always be clean,” says Morse.
Wash your hands with soap and water or use disinfectant for hands, if you wash them impossible.
Wash your hands after visiting the toilet, touching garbage, and before, during and after cooking.
“Also, wash them after you touch something outside of the house and come back inside,” he says. This includes touching door handles, open packages or pressing Elevator buttons.
According to Vineta, wearing gloves can give you a false sense of security. If you wear gloves and act as if your hands are dirty and do not touch the face.
Be consistent in performing the tasks
When you start to run important errands or frequently visit the office after its opening, you should be especially careful. According to the recommendations of CDC, for a start definitely not worth the risk if you get sick.
Rarely go to the store to reduce the risk of contact with other people and order food and medications with delivery (and don’t take them from their hands, ask the courier to leave at doorstep or negotiate with the company about this type of delivery), according to the CDC. Choose payment of goods via the Internet or by telephone and, if possible, use a contactless payment method.
If you go to the store, stay at a distance of not less than 6 feet (about 2 meters) from other people and wearing a cloth face cover or mask, says the CDC recommendations. Some stores are designated “safe distance” on the floor and have wipes available to visitors to disinfect the carts. But even so, you should not touch eyes, nose or mouth throughout the shopping.
When you’re finished shopping, use disinfectant for hands and wash your hands with soap and water when you get home.
Contact with packages and products carefully
Many people rely on shipping products and other materials, hoping that minimal contact will protect. This is largely true, but there is evidence that coronavirus can survive on surfaces from hours to several days.
When you receive the package or bring home a shopping bag, Juice will offer to open it outside of your home.
“Leave it by the door. Wash hands and then clean hands pull out the things that were inside,” he says.
If the content looks like it needs to be cleaned you can clean it with a disinfectant, he says, but it is not absolutely necessary.
Put the objects on the surface, which is then easy to clean, and, of course, wash your hands, says Morse.
Follow Elevator etiquette
The ride in the Elevator with someone is a relatively short time to be exposed to their germs, but you should still be careful.
“Minimize the number of people in the Elevator,” says Morse.
The elevators are a bit less busy, when people stay at home, so you should wait until you can ride alone or with fewer people. And always wear a mask in the Elevator, even if you go alone.
Pressing the buttons in any object, not your finger, and generally safe, but you still need to wash your hands when you return home.
Keep your distance, even while in the Park
Despite the rules of social distancing, the Network has many pictures of people gathering groups in public parks. This happens even in such hot spots of a pandemic, as new York.
Vines says that in parks, you can go on the street too, but need to be careful.
“You are on the street with the flow of air and a very low density of people,” he said.
But you still need to wear a mask and stay away from everyone you meet along the way. If you meet with friends or family outdoors, you should keep a distance of at least 6 feet from each other and to show strictness in this matter. Make sure your friends or family members had no symptoms for at least 14 days before you meet.
If this is not possible, it is better to stay home and instead, to think about a virtual hangout.
