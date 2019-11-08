Thousands of scientists from around the world declared ’emergency situation’ on the Ground
The earth is in “emergency climate — the climate crisis has arrived and is compounded by much faster than expected majority”. To such conclusion scientists from around the world. About it writes “Radio Freedom”.
The British scientific journal BioScience published an appeal of scientists and environmentalists to the world community, which was signed more than 11 thousand specialists.
The current crisis, scientists say, threatens almost “the fate of the planet”.
The appeal says that if in the near future, not to take measures to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, humanity is waiting for “untold suffering”. Separately emphasized that the conclusions of specialists based on data obtained during 40 years of observations for climate, energy consumption, population growth, rate of disappearance of forests and animal species, mass of the polar ice and passenger traffic, which is one of the factors of global warming.
As immediate measures to improve the situation, scientists propose a replacement fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, the introduction of high “carbon taxes” reducing emissions of short-lived pollutants out of consumption of animal food and deforestation, and the revision of economic policy of the leading countries of the world in the direction of resist the urge to GDP growth.
BioScience is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal, established in 1964. It is published by the British publisher Oxford University Press on behalf of the American Institute of biological Sciences.
The initiators of scientists published in BioScience, became Professor at the Oregon research University, William ripple and a research associate of Sydney University Thomas Newsome.