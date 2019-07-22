Thousands signed the petition calling to penalize those who call 911 to complain about the Amber Alert (PHOTOS)

In the network launched a petition to introduce fines for people who call 911 to complain about, the system alerts the Amber Alert.

In accordance with information on Change.org Monacelli Dalia (Dalia Monacelli) plans to send the petition to the Prime Minister Doug Ford and the attorney General.

“People need to understand that when they dial 911, they take time and divert staff from the real emergencies, and that these actions can cost someone’s life!” – wrote Monacelli in the petition.

“Please take a minute to sign this petition and to make those who’s not calling about an emergency, were fined for their crime!”

From the moment when the Ready Alert system was enabled for mobile phones Ontarians, a notification is sent to the local phone whenever the operation starts Amber Alert. If the phone is turned on, the sound will sound an alarm.

After the recent Amber Alert cases in Ontario, the police have repeatedly stated that they have received numerous calls from people complaining about notifications.

“I can’t even describe how disappointing and frustrating reading comments, emails and phone calls to our office due to complaints to receive notifications Amber Aler middle of the night,” said a police officer Saw the media relations Constable Is Muken after the February Amber Alert in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Iim a Rajkumar.

The girl was later found dead. But even then, according to police, people still complained.

Monacelli said that the tragedy inspired her to create the petition.

“Amber Alert woke me up that night, but all I remember is that I was worried about the little girl and prayed that she was found unharmed, she said. – While this was happening, some people (many people) decided to start calling on the emergency line to complain about the Amber Alert… these people continued to live his life, which was broken by only 2 minutes, and that little girl no more.”

Monacelli also said that the launch of the petition inspired by her and her son.

“I imagined what would happen if my two year old son will be gone, and we miss the opportunity to get him back, because someone at this point complained of alarm notification,-she said in a statement. – I understand that you have to try to put an end to this selfish and dangerous behavior.”

In the second half of the day on Monday a petition signed by more than 57000 people.

The Deputy Minister of justice of Ontario, Sylvia Jones said in his statement that the government “is considering all options to ensure that people are not wasting” resources allocated to elimination of emergencies.

“To complain about the receipt of the alert Amber Alert not just indifference — it’s dangerous. People who use 911 as a hotline for complaints, draining the vital resources,” she wrote.

“When a child goes missing, we all need to do their civic duty. Many of the children were discovered by a Declaration of Amber alert, but it (the system) works only if everyone gets these warnings”.