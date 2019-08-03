Threat 4 diseases of ENT-organs occurring in the summer
Diseases of the ear-nose and throat or otolaryngology in the summer season – a typical pattern for doctors. Experts tell us, which ones are particularly dangerous.
SARS. The occurrence of these infections during the summer contribute primarily to the sudden changes in temperature associated with the use of air conditioners, drinking cold drinks and ice cream, swimming in cold water. All of this weakens the immune system.
The summer of SARS victims need to be treated the same as any other time – should be provided with bed rest, also need plenty of warm drinks, medicines. A treat summer ailments quite happily, ignoring the right treatment in full. Meanwhile, the infection that is transferred to the legs, can give very dangerous complications for example, lead to pneumonia and meningitis.
Runny nose. Common cold, not being treated to the end, can lead to the development of infection, leading to sinusitis. Among the complications that can arise from sinusitis, there is a very dangerous is cellulitis of the eye socket, meningitis, brain abscess, and sepsis.
The otitis. The inflammatory process in the ear often overtakes summer lovers on the water. The fact is that swimming can provoke both insufficient and excessive secretion of earwax, what in turn involves the active breeding of germs.
Poorly treated or not treated, otitis media can become chronic. Complications of this infection gives rarely, they develop mainly in patients with immunodeficite and diabetes. These patients need to be afraid of necrotizing external otitis – in this complication the inflammation can affect the bones of the skull and the brain, which dramatically increases the risk of death.
In General, the ears must be protected from possible bacterial infections, which may appear purulent discharge. According to doctors, without adequate treatment of such infections threaten the development of life-threatening complications of brain abscess, meningitis and others.
Angina. You are mistaken if you think a sore throat is winter disease. In the summer need to be afraid of throat infections. Physicians warn: in case of severe sore throat, possible blood poisoning, poisoning organism products of microbial decay and tissues of the body. A prolonged sore throat could trigger inflammation of the kidneys, to contribute to the development of rheumatic fever.
One of the most dangerous complications of sore throat — abscess of the pharynx, the causative agents of the infection are able to penetrate into the cavity of the skull.