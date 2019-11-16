Threat content: in the United States withdraw the popular cheese brand
The Heinz company Kraft recalls cottage cheese Breakstone’s due to possible foreign matter.
The Heinz company Kraft is Recalling some varieties of cheese Breakstone’s due to possible presence of pieces of red plastic and metal. They could accidentally mix with the product.
Heinz Kraft warns that “the use of hard or sharp foreign material can cause trauma to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestines if swallowed”.
Cheese Breakstone’s, which withdraw:
Ratings are subject to 9,500 packages. This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the United States. It is also exported to Latin America.
According to the Ministry of agriculture of the USA, in the United States every month is made more than 31 million pounds of cheese. According to Statista , in an average week, about 3.35 million Americans eat at least 1 pound (450 g) cottage cheese Breakstone.
The production of cheese annually brings about $ 1 billion profit.