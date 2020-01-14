Threat States: where in USA the highest crime and murder
In 2018 in the United States there were more than 1.2 million cases of rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults and murders, which is 3% less than in 2017. About it writes USA Today.
The decrease in the level of violent crime is a continuation of the long-term trends. The level of violent crime in the US is 381 incident per 100,000 population, compared to 758 per 100,000 in 1991.
However, crime is a local phenomenon, and in some States, the level of violent crime is almost as high or higher than in the early 1990-ies. Using data from the Program to the FBI reporting on crimes in 2018, has compiled a list of States in terms of violent crimes.
Violent crime in the United States often occur in urban areas. Even in many of the safest States in the country there are cities with the level of violent crime, which is significantly higher than the average for the country.
Similarly, it is not a coincidence that many of the States with the highest rates of violence are some of the most dangerous cities in the United States. In some cases, a single city may consist of more than a quarter of all violent crimes in the state.
Crime, it seems, is closely tied to economic conditions. States with limited economic opportunities and a significant percentage of people experiencing financial difficulties tend to have higher levels of violent crime.
To determine the most dangerous States in the United States, we have analyzed the number of violent crimes reported in 2018, per 100 000 inhabitants in all 50 States on the basis of Program data reporting of crime to the FBI. Violent crime is a broad designation that consists of rape, robbery, aggravated assault and murder.
Man
- The level of violent crime: 112,1 100 000 people
- Kills in 2018: 24 (7th place)
- The level of prison zakluchenija: 165 adults per 100,000 (2nd place)
- Poverty rate: 11.6 percent (19th place)
- Most dangerous city: Augusta
In the period from 2017 to 2018, the number of violent crimes in Maine declined by 6.8%. In 2018, the state had registered 112 violent crimes for every 100,000 people
In the capital of Maine, Augusta, had the highest rate of violent crime among all cities in the state — 323.9 m cases per 100 000 people. But even in the most dangerous city of man there was less violence than in the United States as a whole. In 2018, for every 100 000 people across the country was committed to 380, 6 violent crimes.
Vermont
- Violent crime rate: 172 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 10 (the lowest level)
- The level of imprisonment: 222 per 100 000 adults (4th place)
- Poverty level: 11% (16th place)
- Most dangerous city: Rutland
In 2018 in Vermont was the lowest level of robberies in the country — was of 11.2 incidents per 100 000 people and the fourth the lowest rate of aggravated assault — incident 113.4 per 100,000 population.
As in most of the States with lower level of violent crime in Vermont’s relatively small population living below the poverty line. Only 11% of state residents live in poverty compared to 13.1% across the country.
New Hampshire
- The level of violent crime: 173,2 100 000 people
- Kills in 2018: 21 (6th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 253 per 100 000 adults (6th place)
- Poverty level: 7.6 percent (the lowest)
- Most dangerous city: Manchester
Along with Maine and Vermont, new Hampshire is one of three States that reported fewer than 200 violent crimes in 2018. For every 100 000 people in the state was committed 173,2 violent crime, which is 11.1% less than in 2017.
Although violent crime is relatively rare in the whole new Hampshire, not all parts of the state particularly safe. For example, in Manchester per 100,000 people were committed 593,2 violent crimes, and in Claremont — 448,6 for 100.00.
VA
- Violent crime rate: 200 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 391 (17th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 560 per 100,000 adults (16 place)
- Poverty level: 10.7 per cent (12th place)
- Most dangerous city: Portsmouth
In 2018 in Virginia, was committed to the 200 violent crimes per 100,000 people to 380, 6 vs 100 000 people across the country. As is usually the case, the aggravated assault was the most common violent crimes reported in Virginia in 2018, followed by robbery.
Unlike most other States with a relatively low level of violent crimes in Virginia a relatively large number of prisoners. For every 100 000 prisoners in the state of Virginia and Federal prisons accounted for 560 adults, accounting for a larger share than in most other States.
Connecticut
- The level of violent crime: Komi was up RUR 207.4 per 100 000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 83 (18th place)
- The number of prisoners: 338 per 100,000 adults (13)
- Poverty level: 10.4 percent (10th place)
- Most dangerous city: Hartford
In 2018, for every 100,000 state residents were registered Komi was up RUR 207.4 violent crimes. As is often the case in areas with low levels of violent crime, other crimes are also relatively rare in Connecticut. In 2018 in the state for every 100 000 people had 1684 property crimes such as car theft and burglary, which is significantly below the national average in 2199,5 per 100,000 people.
New Jersey
- The level of violent crime: 208,1 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 286 (20th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 278 adults per 100,000 (7th place)
- The level of poverty: 9.5 percent (5th place)
- Most dangerous city: Camden
The level of violence in the state of new Jersey, amounting to 209 per 100,000 people, is one of the lowest among all States in the country. The state also has the lowest level of rape in the country, was 16 incidents per 100,000 people.
Kentucky
- The level of violent crime: 211,9 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 244 (21)
- The level of imprisonment: 682 per 100,000 adults (8th place)
- Poverty level: 16.9 percent (6th place)
- Most dangerous city: Covington
Kentucky ranks second in terms of crime in the South after Virginia and seventh in the level of crime among all States. In 2018, for every 100 000 people had 211,9 of reported violent crimes in the state.
Wyoming
- The level of violent crime: 212,2 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 13 (3rd place)
- The level of imprisonment: 560 per 100,000 adults (16 place)
- Poverty rate: 11.1 percent (17th)
- Most dangerous city: Cheyenne
In Wyoming, the level of violent crime 212.2 incident per 100,000 population, the lowest figure among all the States West of the Mississippi and the eighth level in the country.
Cheyenne is considered the most dangerous city in the state, but still has a lower concentration of violent crime than the US as a whole.
Rhode Island
- The level of violent crime: of 219.1 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 16 (4th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 212 adults per 100,000 (3rd place)
- Poverty level: 12,9% (23rd place)
- Most dangerous city: Woonsocket
2018 Rhode island registered 2 317 violent crimes, or of 219.1 per 100,000 people. The aggravated assault was the most common violent crime in the state, which accounted for more than half of all reported incidents.
Mn
- The level of violent crime: 220,4 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 106 (19th place)
- The number of prisoners: 249 adults per 100,000 (5th place)
- The poverty level is 9.6% (7th place)
- Most dangerous city: Minneapolis
Minnesota has the lowest level of violent crime among all States in the Midwest. In 2018 in the state were registered 12369 violent crimes, or 220,4 per 100,000 people.
Oregon
- The level of violent crime: 285,5 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 82 (17th place)
- The level of imprisonment: adult 461 per 100,000 (25th place)
- Poverty rate: 12,6% (25th place)
- Most dangerous city: Portland
Unlike most States, Oregon reported an increase in violent crime over the last year. In 2018 in the state was 11 966 cases of robberies, rapes, murders and aggravated assaults, which is 2.9% more than in the previous year.
PA
- The level of violent crime: 306 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 784 (5th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 473 per 100,000 adults (25 place)
- Poverty rate: 12.2 percent (23rd place)
- Most dangerous city: Mckeesport
In 2018 in Pennsylvania has been committed 39 192 violent crimes, or 306 per 100 000 people. Despite the lower level of violent crime than in most States, in Pennsylvania the relatively high level of imprisonment. For every 100,000 state residents 18 years and older in the state of Pennsylvania and Federal prisons has 784 adults, which is the fifth largest level of incarceration among all States.
New York
- The level of violent crime: of 350.5 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 562 (10th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 314 per 100,000 adults (11)
- Poverty rate: 13.6 percent (17th)
- Most dangerous city: Newburgh
In 2018 in the state of new York was was of 350.5 violent crimes for every 100,000 people, less than 100 000 to 380, 6 on national rates, but higher than nearly all States in the North-East.
Most of the 68 495 violent crimes in the state, was registered in new York, where about half the population of the state.
FL
- Violent crime rates: 384,9 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 1107 (3rd place)
- The level of imprisonment: 582 per 100,000 adults (14)
- Poverty rate: 13.6 percent (17th)
- Most dangerous city: Florida city
Other cities in Florida, such as OPA-Locka and lake city, are also among the most dangerous in the country: the level of violent crime is 2 346,5 and 1 214,9 per 100,000, respectively.
Il
- The level of violent crime: 404,1 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 884 (4th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 418 per 100,000 adults (18 place)
- Poverty rate: 12.1 percent (22nd)
- Most dangerous city: Danville
Illinois is one of 19 States where the level of violent crime more than 400 cases per 100 000 people. In Chicago, the most densely populated city of Illinois, in 2018 there were 27 357 violent crimes, which is more than half of the total number of crimes registered in the state.
However, Chicago is considered the most dangerous city in the state. In 2018, for every 100 000 people in Danville was registered 1 791,5 reported cases of rape, robbery, murder and aggravated assault.
CA
- The level of violent crime: 447,4 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 1739 (highest)
- The level of imprisonment: 424 adults per 100,000 (19th place)
- Poverty rate: 12.8 percent (25 place)
- Most dangerous city: Emeryville
Although California is the most populous state, but violent crime remains disproportionately high. The state is home to about 12% of the US population, but is also the place of performance of about 14% of all violent crimes.
For every 100,000 state residents 18 years and older in the state of California and Federal prisons account for only 424 adults.
AZ
- The level of violent crime: 474,9 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 369 (19th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 740 per 100,000 adults (6)
- Poverty level: 14% (14)
- Most dangerous city: Tucson
In 2018 in Arizona were registered 474,9 violent crimes for every 100,000 people, which exceeds the figure to 380, 6 per 100 000 people in the country.
As is often the case in States with high rates of crime in Arizona a relatively large number of prisoners. For every 100,000 state residents 18 years and older in state prisons, and Federal prisons 740 adults.
South Carolina
- The level of violent crime: 488,3 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 392 (16th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 494 adults per 100,000 (23)
- Poverty rate: 15.3 percent (9 place)
- Most dangerous city: Greenwood
In 2018, the state had 24 825 violent crime, or 488,3 for every 100 000 people. In 2018, for every 100 000 people in South Carolina in 2018 was committed 7.7 362,8 of murders and aggravated assaults, which is the sixth and the seventh highest rate among States, respectively.
Missouri
- The level of violent crime: 502,1 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 607 (eighth place)
- The level of imprisonment: 687 adults per 100,000 (seventh place)
- Poverty rate: 13.2 percent (19th place)
- Most dangerous city: St. Louis
Missouri is one of eight States in the country with the level of violent crime more than 500 cases per 100 000 people. Crime in Missouri, tends to be concentrated in large cities. For example, in St. Louis in 2018 for every 100 000 people was committed 1800,4 violent crime, which is almost five times higher than the national level of violent crime, equal to 380, 6 per 100,000.
Alabama
- The level of violent crime: 519,6 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 383 (18th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 626 adults per 100,000 (10th place)
- Poverty rate: 16.8 per cent (7th place)
- Most dangerous city: Anniston
The level of violent crime in Alabama is 519,6 incident per 100,000 population, is the seventh largest among the States. In 2018, for every 100,000 people in Alabama has been committed 7.8 387,6 of murders and aggravated assaults, which is the fifth-highest among the States.
Louisiana
- The level of violent crime: 537,5 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 530 (12 place)
- The level of imprisonment: 942 adults per 100,000 (highest)
- Poverty rate: 18.6 per cent (3rd place)
- Most dangerous city: OPELOUSAS
In 2018 in Louisiana was committed 25 049 violent crimes, or 537,5 for every 100 000 people, the sixth place among the States. For every 100 000 inhabitants aged 18 years and older in the prisons of Louisiana and the Federal prison 942 adults, which is the highest rate of imprisonment among all States.
Nevada
- The level of violent crime: 541,1 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 202 (25 place)
- The level of imprisonment: 584 per 100,000 adults (13)
- Poverty level: 12,9% (23rd place)
- Most dangerous city: North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas is considered the most dangerous city in Nevada with the violent crime 966,1 per 100,000 people.
Arkansas
- The level of violent crime: 543,6 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 216 (23)
- The level of imprisonment: 781 adult per 100 000 (4th place)
- Poverty rate: 17.2 percent (5th place)
- Most dangerous city: West Memphis
Arkansas is among the five most dangerous States in the country. In 2018, for every 100 000 people in the state had 543,6 violent crimes.
The level of violent crime in Arkansas is largely due to the concentration of violence in several cities. For example, in pine Bluff in 2018 for every 100 000 people had 1 609,2 violent crimes. In West Memphis the most dangerous city in the state, was 1 970,2 per 100,000 people.
Tn
- The level of violent crime: 623,7 per 100,000
- Kills in 2018: 498 (13th place)
- The level of imprisonment: 553 per 100,000 adults (18 place)
- Poverty rate: 15.3 percent (9 place)
- Most dangerous city: Memphis
Tennessee has the highest rate of violent crime among all States in the South and third highest among all States across the country. In 2018 in Tennessee was 42 226 crimes involving violence.
A significant portion of the violence reported in Tennessee in 2018, was made in Memphis. The city accounts for about 30% of all violent crimes in the state of Tennessee, and he is considered the most dangerous city in the state with the level of violent crime 1943,2 per 100,000 people.
New Mexico
- The level of violent crime: 856,6 per 100,000 people.
- Kills in 2018: 167 (22)
- The level of imprisonment: 448 adults per 100,000 (23)
- Poverty level: 19,5% (2nd place)
- Most dangerous city: Gallup
The level of violent crime in the state of new Mexico, is 856,6 incident per 100,000 population is the highest in the contiguous 48 States and the second largest in the country. In 2018 in new Mexico were 17 949 violent crimes, which is 10.1% more than in 2017.
Alaska
- The level of violent crime: 885 / 100, 000
- Kills in 2018: 47 (12th)
- The level of imprisonment: 343 per 100,000 adults (14)
- Poverty rate: 10.9 per cent (13 seats)
- Most dangerous city: anchorage
In 2018, Alaska was committed 885 violent crimes per 100,000 people, which is the highest figure among all States and significantly exceeds the national average to 380, 6 in 100 000 people.
In 2018 it was 161,6 rapes for every 100,000 people in Alaska, which is the highest figure among all States. In Alaska in 2018 6.6% of the population were left without work, which is the highest annual unemployment rate among the States.