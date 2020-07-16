Threat to humans and animals: in Utah, the dog died due to toxic algae in the river
Mother and son took my six month old puppy husky named Kinna Hiking in Zion National Park while traveling cross country. From the Park they left with a dying dog on his hands, writes USA Today. To save the animal failed.
Weekend in honor of independence Day Vanessa Weinberger and her son Francis was walking near the virgin river on the trail, the Parus Trail with hundreds of other people.
Suddenly Cinna, a puppy appeared in the family two months ago as a gift for the 10th anniversary of the Francis, began to behave strangely and look sick. In a few minutes the animal could no longer walk. The dog started having seizures and she was clearly in pain.
Vanessa was carrying her in his arms, trying to get down to the Parking lot and calling for help. The dog clung to the mistress of pain.
“As if she were saying good-bye,” said Vanessa.
Kinna died within 20 minutes after contact with toxic algae recently appeared in the river and very dangerous for people and animals.
Anatoxin-a, cyanotoxin nervous system, which is produced by harmful cyanobacteria, was discovered in the Northern part of the river. A week after the death of the dog, July 10, the Department of health the South-Western part of the state of Utah has issued a warning for public health.
The week-long interval between the death of Cinna and warning the public of the danger was due to the time required for testing, while in the Park quickly identified the warning signs of possible danger.
Pets are more sensitive to cyan toxins than people, according to the website of the Department of environmental quality. Children are at greater risk than adults.
Safety threshold for the toxin set by the state for recreation, is 15 micrograms per liter. The results in the affected area showed concentrations in excess of 55 micrograms per liter, which is almost 4 times higher than the acceptable threshold.
Press Secretary of the Park Jeff Axel said it was “very new and very unusual” because the blossom is not usually found in rivers with rapid current.
Around the affected areas were installed signs warning visitors not to swim, not dive into the water and not allow Pets to be in the water.
The Department of agriculture and food Utah state also proposes to direct the cattle to another source to avoid drinking and irrigation water. Officials say they need a good clean fish and to abandon the use of fish innards.
It is also prohibited to drink water, including through the purifying filter. You can’t go in the water where you see algae.
Officials are trying to understand how this bloom has grown to such an extent and what can be done. There are only two ways in which these algae die: when you reach the end of the life cycle or in the case of the monsoon flooding.
Vanessa and Francis survived a severe shock, losing the dog. The woman a few days suffered a strong headache after contact with the algae, but now it’s all right. The boy was especially hard — he first time faced with death.
“She has brought so much joy. She was such a sweet dog, everyone loved her. This is such a hard way to learn about someone’s death,” said Vanessa.
What is blue-green algae and why are they dangerous
Although blue-green algae, often called seaweed, it really is a certain type of bacteria — cyanobacteria. They are usually present in water bodies. This type of bacteria thrives in warm, nutrient-rich water. When the conditions are right, blue-green algae can grow quickly, leading to the so-called flowering. Certain species of blue-green algae can produce toxins associated with diseases in humans and animals, says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Blooms of blue-green algae is harmful, when they produce toxins. Most of the “colors” are not harmful. Looking at the blossom, not to say harmful or not.
You can get sick if you swallow the blue-green algae, will come in contact with them, inhale water droplets in the air during swimming, boating or water skiing, bathing or showering with water with harmful algae or drink water that contains toxic algae. You may experience vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat and headache. Symptoms usually develop within 1 hour to 2 days after exposure.
The degree of impact is influenced by the duration and nature of contact with the algae. Children tend to suffer stronger adults.
How to reduce the risk
Avoid or minimize the stay in water in which there are signs of a bloom of blue-green algae; if you come in contact with water filled with algae, after that wash the place of contact with pure water. Supervise children so they do not swallow water while bathing, be sure to rinse the baby with clean fresh water after swimming.
Avoid using untreated lake or river water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth, especially for babies and young children. Boiling water will not destroy the toxins of algae and may even increase their level.
Toxins the algae can accumulate in the intestines and sometimes in the muscle (fillet) of fish. In General, fish caught in areas of the reservoir, where the algae bloom, it is safe to eat, if you throw her insides. But it is not known how much contaminated filets, so anglers should wait a couple of weeks after flowering.
Pets, especially dogs, are susceptible to algae because they are relatively small and have a tendency to ingest more water while swimming, and games (for example, removing the ball from the water). Dogs can ingest the algae, if they lick their fur after leaving the water. Do not allow your animal to go into the water to swim or drink, if the water has visible algae or she just seems dirty. If the animal has been in the water, immediately splash some clean fresh water, and keep licking the fur. If the condition or behavior of the animal changed, immediately contact the veterinarian.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 535
[name] => death
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => smert
)
death
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26322
[name] => algae
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vodorosli
)
водорослиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark