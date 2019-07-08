Threatened by heavy rains in the Gulf of Mexico formed tropical storm
A month after the onset of the hurricane season in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of the United States formed the first major tropical storm, which will cause heavy rains in the South-East of the country.
On Monday, the national hurricane center (NHC) said that in two or three days, the tropical storm will begin to move. To move it would be towards the northeast from the Gulf of Mexico, where, as expected, formed a “broad area of low pressure”.
“After that, there may be some gradual development, and a tropical storm probably formed the end of the week, creating an area of low pressure near the Northern Gulf coast”, — said the NHC.
“Regardless of development, the storm may cause heavy rain in the areas North and East coast of the Gulf of Mexico at the end of this week,” — said meteorologists.
NHC said that as of Monday the probability that during the next five days, the area of the weather will develop into a tropical storm, is 80 percent.
“Meteorologists should monitor the development of this storm along the Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico and the Peninsula of Florida,” said NHC in .
If the storm intensified to a tropical storm, it will be the second of the season and will be named Barry.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 this year list of names for storms looks like this: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga , Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, van and Wendy.
According to NOAA, in an average hurricane season formed 12 names storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three strong hurricanes.