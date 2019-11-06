Threatened to rape: the Russian soldier explained why he shot eight co-workers
November 6, 2019
Russian soldiers Ramil Shamsutdinov, who shot in a military unit in Transbaikalia eight co-workers, explained the background of the brutal massacre. The soldier gave the impression that his motives have nothing to do with those called the Russian defense Ministry. There go the incident a massacre in a nervous breakdown first a soldier, then the enthusiasm of the conscript computer games-“shooters”.
emergency happened. Soldiers during the changing of the guard shot colleagues. First, the conscript shot at the officer and then shot and other military personnel. Just killed eight people, two were wounded. The shooter surrendered to the special forces.
