Threatened with the gun and drugs: the wife of the star of “the Avengers” revealed the shocking reason…
New details have become known scandalous breakup with Jeremy Renner, star of the movie “the Avengers,” which became the highest grossing in history, and Sonny Pacheco. Although the stars have officially parted ways at the end of 2014, they continue to sue for custody of daughter Ava Berlin, who was born in 2013.
TMZ obtained documents in which Sonny gives arguments not in favor of the former husband. She claims that Jeremy was taking drugs and had threatened her with a gun. The final reason for the divorce was a loud quarrel.
Renner allegedly in a poor condition threatened her with a gun, stuck it in my mouth, demanding that she left him alone, otherwise he will commit suicide. At this point their daughter slept in the next room. The model asserts that the ex-husband often did drugs and was insane. Sonny was in a constant state of stress, he feared for his life and his daughter’s life.
Renner charges the former called a lie. And in response accused Sonny that she uses drugs. And the reason for the divorce is called the greed of his wife, supposedly she only needed his money. He assured that he passed a drug test in the blood, which confirmed that banned substances are not detected.
Also, the actor uses the services of a mental health professional, who follows his meetings with his daughter and captures what he is a parent.
Renner demands that his ex-wife has restricted spending time with her daughter while it will not be a course of treatment from a psychologist.
Recall that the actor Jeremy Renner and canadian model Sonny Pacheco got married on 13 January 2014, a year after the birth of his daughter ava Berlin. But the star’s marriage broke up after only ten months. Sonny filed for divorce. Reason was not called.
