Threatening the Far East of RF Typhoon ‘Lingling’ with record winds hit the Japanese Islands Sakishima (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the Pacific Typhoon “Lingling” reached the Japanese Islands Sakishima and a direct attack on Miyako island: at the local airport recorded a gust of wind 220,3 km/h, which was a record for this island, according to Stormnews with reference to the NHK.

Strong winds felled trees, poles and overturned cars. But because of heavy rain the water was the street. While it is known about 5 wounded. Information on the effects of the elements specified.

Currently, the Typhoon continues to move in the East China sea to the Korean Peninsula. He is a threat to the Khabarovsk and Primorye territories. The wind speed is estimated at 162 km/h gusts of 234 km/h, informs Japanese meteorological Agency (JMA).

In connection with the influence of the active frontal sections and Typhoon “Lingling” September 7 in the South-East of Primorsky Krai expected heavy rains (15-45 mm in 12 hours), at night and in the morning, sometimes very heavy rains with a number of 50-60 mm in 12 hours or less, prevents Primgidromet.

8 September in Vladivostok and in the Western part of Primorye expected heavy (15-45 mm in 12 hours), morning and afternoon sometimes very heavy rains (50 mm in 12 hours) with a total number of 70-120 mm (up to 80-100 % of normal for the month). The rains will be accompanied by a wind of 15-20 m/s, on the South coast of 20-25 m/s, gusts to 32 m/s.

Wave height in the Gulf of Peter the Great may reach 2.5-3.5 m in the open part of the sea of Japan – 4.5 to 5.5 m Along the southern coast of Primorsky Krai, the expected sea-level rise to critical levels.

During the night of 9 September, heavy rains with a number of 15-35 mm will remain in some parts of the region.

The flood situation on the rivers edge complicated. Creates a risk of formation of rain floods with a height of rise of water level in rivers of the Central and Eastern regions of 0.6-1.5 m, on the rivers of the southern and Western parts of 1.6-2.8 m, on separate sites of the rivers with the release of water from its banks, flooding the adjacent areas, and commercial facilities. With significant rainfall intensity floods will be of a drastic character development. Also of possible flooding rain runoff to low areas, farmland, sites, roads of local importance.

In the Khabarovsk region in the afternoon of 8 September in the southern and Central regions (Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk, Nanai, Amur, Komsomol, Bikinsky, Vyazemsky) and 9 September in the Central and Northern regions (Khabarovsk, Komsomol, Ulchsky, them. P. Osipenko, Nicholas, Ayano-Maisky, Tuguro-Chumikansky) predicted strong rain very strong. In river valleys and on the coast the wind increase up to 13-18 m/s with gusts of 20-25 m/s, according to the regional EMERCOM.

According to experts of the Center for crisis management EMERCOM of Russia in the Khabarovsk region, with precipitation possible short-term flooding of low-lying areas of the terrain and farmlands because of Preobrazhenski soil erosion plots of unpaved local roads. As a result of disorders in the drainage and stormwater faults can also occur short term flooding of streets, roads, basements of residential houses. In addition, possible disruption of utilities.

Currently in the Khabarovsk region remains the difficult flood situation. In the flood zone and there are 10 municipalities (Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk, Bikinsky areas, the area they. Lazo, Vyazemsky, Nanaisky, Amursky, Ulchi, Komsomol areas, Komsomolsk-on-Amur) with partial flooding of territories in 73 localities. In 44 of these noted flooding 194 private houses and 767 plots. In addition, recorded the play of water on 92 sites inter-village roads and roads within settlements. Also, in the area of flooding is about 2,000 suburban areas.

The most difficult situation in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. As of the morning of 5 September, the water level in the Amur river here rose by 9 cm and built the 787, see 106 remain Flooded residential houses and household plots 308 in the neighborhoods Small Chapsal, Soapy, Silinskiy, Karpinski, Park, periodic, Victory. Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogged soils and a rise of groundwater level was 156 flooded basements of apartment houses in Central and Leninsk districts.

The city currently has three temporary shelters with a total capacity of 240 people. Two of them are 33 resident. They provided necessities, sleeping and dining facilities, hot food provided.