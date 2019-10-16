“Three Amigo”: the names of officials who trump instructed to “watch over”…
Deputy assistant Secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia George Kent said during testimony in the investigation of the house of representatives of Congress proceedings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump about that in may the White house appointed a team of three people, whose task was to “bypass” the official U.S. policy regarding Ukraine. This writes the “Voice of America”.
“The white house has appointed a team of three people to bypass the official policy of the United States-Ukraine after a meeting organized by the acting White house chief of staff Mick Mulvaney“, — stated in the message.
The members of the committees of the Congress not demanded that Kent’s explanation of what he meant, speaking about “bypass official policy” of the United States against Ukraine.
Kent stressed that he personally was not present at the meeting on 23 may. But officials of the Department informed about what is responsible for the policy towards Ukraine will be the then special representative in Ukraine Kurt Volker, Ambassador of the European Union Gordon Sandland and energy Minister Rick Perry.
Kent also said that no Secretary of state Michael Pompeo nor other officials that was formed by the diplomatic channels of us foreign policy in Ukraine, should not have been part of it. According to Connolly, Kent called Volker, Sandland and Perry, “the three Amigos”.
It is also noted that during the testimony of Kent expressed concern that a “parallel role” of a personal lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani “exploded 28 years of American efforts to promote the rule of law in Ukraine.”
The newspaper reminds that George Kent is the fourth witness in the investigation of the impeachment of the President of the United States. Congress has already heard Kurt Volker, former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch and chief analyst at the trump for Russia in national security Council Fiona hill.
Recall that the scandal surrounding the telephone conversation between Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky began after a complaint from an informant of American intelligence, who claimed that the US President put pressure on the Ukrainian leader. During the conversation the tramp several times mentioned the need to continue the investigation concerning the Ukrainian gas company Bursima, where he worked as the son of Joe Biden, trump’s opponent in the upcoming presidential election in the United States. It was the occasion to start procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States. During the investigation, the congressmen are going to find out, do not hold back if trump military assistance to Ukraine to push Kiev to investigate the case of Joe and hunter Biden.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Congress reacted strongly to the refusal of the White house to cooperate with the investigation on the “Ukrainedate”.
