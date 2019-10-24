Three available product, purifying the kidneys
If you add in your diet some foods, it will be of great help in the prevention of kidney disease.
First and foremost, we are talking about cabbage. It contains phytochemicals, which help remove toxins from the human body.
For the prevention of diseases associated with the kidneys, perfect asparagus. In addition, it contains large amounts of vitamins a and C.
Seaweed contains useful trace elements and vitamins, which are involved in hematopoiesis, have a positive effect on the heart and brain, strengthen the nervous system. It is salty to the taste, and it is very important for people with kidney disease, because salt they, as a rule, contraindicated.
If you want to maintain the health of their kidneys and body as a whole, the experts recommend to abandon the use of alcohol, sweets, fast food, and limit the amount of salt.
According to doctors, in renal insufficiency, it is recommended that no more than 2-3 grams of salt a day, but patients with high blood pressure, food to cook without salt.
It is known that kidney disease lead to metabolic disorders. To help the body can special sparing diet.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is usually a slow and ongoing process, in which the kidneys gradually lose their ability to work normally. The insidiousness of this disease is that early signs could be subtle.
Diagnosis of kidney failure is generally, after a blood test to measure the level of urea nitrogen, creatinine and glomerular filtration rate (GFR).