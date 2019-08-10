Three causes of cancer in women
As researchers found, the main cause of cancer is a random mutation. These mutations may depend on some factors or be just by chance. What might provoke them?
Australian scientists have described three main factors that increase the risk of cancer in women. In research took part more than 200 thousand women of different ages. The researchers analyzed their health status, lifestyle, habits.
As concluded by the specialists, at least 30 thousand women, of those that participated in the study, may reduce the risk of developing cancer. And here’s why.
One of the main factors causing the development of cancer in women, scientists have recognized alcohol. According to experts, even an extra glass of wine with dinner increases the risk of cancer, what can we say about the fact that many people allow themselves a lot more. Therefore, the most important thing that should make women for your health – avoiding alcohol.
The second risk factor is excess weight. It is proved that some forms of cancer are directly linked to obesity. But the extra pounds in General increase the risk of developing cancer. If obesity is combined with the third risk factor — a treatment, the probability of cancer increases significantly.
As noted by scholars, hormonal therapy, especially uncontrolled taking drugs containing hormones, increases the risk of breast cancer by 7%. However, many women in menopause begin to take hormonal medication to reduce the unpleasant symptoms, and doctors often do not hurry to weigh the risks and write a prescription. The authors of the study draw attention to the fact that the treatment should be conducted only when necessary, not because the patient wants.