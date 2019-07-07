Three clever but legal way to get into the US
People who moved to the USA, worried about relatives and friends, who are now difficult to obtain a visa. How to go to meet in America with the closest relatives and friends? Real stories of people in the material ForumDaily.
Tourist visa “through the” student
Maria always wanted to see new York and Los Angeles. In 2010, when visa did not have such problems, as it is now, she decided to do the documents, but was faced with “terrible” stories about the interview. Friends told which interrogation they were made by the officers, this was especially true of single girls who became “suspicious” list.
“I understand that I can refuse to issue a tourist visa because the time was not married and had no property in Russia, and therefore, according to the Consulate, could easily stay in the States because at home I was nothing, — told the girl. – Afraid to take risks, because when there is a failure, the second time the chances of obtaining the documents decrease”.
“I stopped at the Director’s Express courses, since it is close to my profession — says Maria. – Therefore no problem, the documents I was given at once, and the interview in General was not tortured, there was nothing scary as I imagined”.
Studying for a summer in Los Angeles, she returned home and easily made a tourist visa. Christmas, she said in new York. Fell in love with this city, she decided to stay. Within six months Mary found a job, received permission to it and changing its status.
“This version was bad but the fact that to travel from America is impossible, she says. – Actually, you can, but not the fact that let back. Need to go to Russia and sign up for an interview, get a sticker in your passport i.e. working visa, and not only permission, as I had. Then the road is open. But I doubt that everything will go smoothly, and took no risks”.
Maria wants to meet his love in the Big Apple and get the coveted documents. But sometimes it can take years to put it all together as it should. And yet…
“Talk with family on Skype, of course, help, but I really want to talk live, to embrace, — says Masha. – Finally they have the opportunity to come to America, but the situation with the issuance of tourist visas has worsened. We decided that the first fly to me brother. We have different names, maybe it will help, and he wants to go my way, however, to take a course on photography”.
Immigration attorneys do not recommend to hide some information when filling out the questionnaire for a visa, as this may affect the result in your favor. The real way to choose a school with a good reputation, to show that you have a business or real estate homes and there is no intent to remain in the United States. You must be prepared to prove why you chose one or the other direction in learning. For example, a master class for photographers. Provide your past work, client testimonials, if you have removed some activities, Express your desire to improve the quality of the craftsmanship, because you “read and heard about this place a lot of positive”.
The grandmother, mother, nurse and patriot
Rita lives in Florida seven years, she has a wonderful family: a husband, an American, a son, five years old and will soon have a daughter. Her mom was going to come and help the first months with a newborn.
“She’s a pensioner, the woman said. – No desire to stay in the States she is not, but who would believe it? We started to think how to prepare for interviews, and then came the idea: my mother always was an activist in the local House of culture. Or whatever they are now called? In short, she is responsible there for all the celebrations associated with the national direction, our roots. Even simple activities they do all the customs. We found all the photos confirming this fact, took the paper from the head of the centre that it should be this fifteenth day of December in the preparation of the celebration of the New Year and then Christmas.”
In between the cruise
Victor and Anna live in Russia, and their son Michael in America. To travel outside the US until you can, waiting their turn for interview.
“Haven’t seen Mike for two years, — says Victor. But very supportive of his desire to go his own way. Before my wife and I were only in Europe in the passport was only Schengen”.
“We decided to seek professional help and advice, — says Anna. – We were offered “almost a win-win” – to take a cruise that started from Miami. Gathered all the evidence that both work, own property, small business, elderly parents. In the end wrote: I saw Misha before and after the trip and had a wonderful relaxing time”.
It is impossible to say that these small but legal tricks of our heroes has helped them to obtain visas to America. Probably, it was possible not to panic and to go more simple way.
But better to be safe and enjoy the long-awaited meetings. We wish Mary that she was lucky as the families of Rita and Michael.