Three clubs first and second leagues in the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup: video highlights from matches
Wednesday, October 30, in seven settlements of the Ukraine passed the 1/8 finals of the national Cup.
The Cup of Ukraine 1/8 finals
“Mariupol” — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Churko, 90+5).
Azovtsev snatched victory in the fifth (!) minute of stoppage time after Churko penalty.
“Meany” — “Lions” — 2:0 (Dopilka, 76, Hegedosh, 82). On 49 minutes, removed Zubkov (“lions”).
The representative of the first League, which serves a lot of experienced players (Oleg Dopilka, Artur Karnoza, Mykhailo Kopolovets and coached team Vasyl Kobin), gained victory in the last 15 minutes of the match. Note that since the start of the second half, the hosts played the majority after removal of Lviv Zubkov.
“Nikolaev” — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 2:4 (Sanda, 17, Wojciechowski, 60 — Kutuzov, 19, 90+2, Filippov, 32, And Managed To Score 63). On 90+1 minutes, removed Kravchenko (“Nikolaev”).
The team gave out a high-scoring duel. In the first half, the hosts took the lead, but the Chernigov were able not only to win, but to come forward. In the middle of the second 45-minute period, the rivals exchanged goals, and the intrigue remained until the last minute. Only after nikolayevets remained in the minority, the visitors managed to score one more time and remove questions on the winner.
“Ingulets” (Moscow) — “Dnepr-1” — 2:1 (Akimenko, 24, 66, from a penalty — Kulish, 41).
Last year’s finalist of the Cup of Ukraine continues “feareth” and in the current draw. This time the team from the small village of Petrovo, in the Kirovograd area, beat the representative of the Premier League, “Dnepr-1” thanks to the double your experienced striker Alexander Akimenko, at the time a lot played for Alchevsk Steel, the Kharkov “Helios” and Kropiwnicki “Zirka”.
Kolos (Kovalivka) — “The Vorskla” (Poltava) — 0:1 (Luisao, 68).
Covalency are unable to make a gift to their President that on the 30th of October, celebrating a birthday, losing at home stadium “Vorskla” Poltava. It is worth noting that this is the fifth consecutive defeat for “Ear” in all the tournaments (with goal difference 0:15!), and Poltava, on the contrary, ended a run of seven matches without a win.
Oleksandriya — Zorya (Lugansk) — 1:1 (Starikov, 78 — Khomchenovskyy, 29). The penalty shootout — 5:4
Most status match at this stage (of course, except for the confrontation of the giants), where he met members of the European competitions this season, ended in regulation time in a tie on a goal of guests in the first half, the hosts responded with his accurate shot after the break. In the end, the showdown went to the shootout, which is better managed Alexandrians — that the wards of Volodymyr Sharan and go further in the Cup.
Alyans, OOO (Lime Valley) — “Gornyak-Sport” (Horishni Smooth) — 5:3 (Zaginaylov, 10, 35, 54, Gabriel, 49, Dorienko, 71 — Kravchuk, 22, Zbun, 59, Of Lihovida, 90+3).
In the only match in which met the representatives of the lower divisions, the stronger was the team from the second League. A hat-trick on account of the forward of “the Alliance” Sergey Zaginaylov.
Match “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) will end late in the evening.
Note that the matches of the quarter-final stage of the Cup of Ukraine is scheduled for March 4, 2020.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
