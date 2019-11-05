Three dairy product that can trigger prostate cancer
As reported by American scientists, three dairy products increase the risk of developing prostate cancer.
They examined the results of clinical studies over the past 20 years and has established a link between the diet of males and cancer associated with the prostate gland. It turned out that fans of the “milk” more often suffer from prostate cancer.
Threat was milk, cheese and butter, says the study, published in the edition Infox. When used in too large quantities, it increases the chance of developing prostate cancer by 76%.
Experts note that a large number of dairy products triggers the body’s rise in insulin, and this has a negative impact on health.
In addition, in dairy products contains large amounts of calcium. The excess of this mineral can also provoke the development of cancer, including prostate cancer.
Doctors stress the importance of eating dairy products but in moderate doses.
The exact causes of this disease is unknown. The marked increase in the frequency of occurrence of tumor in men of elderly and senile age. Many researchers support the hormonal hypothesis of prostate cancer