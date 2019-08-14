THREE DRINKS FOR WOMEN TO KEEP HORMONES IN CHECK. DRINK EVERY DAY!
The result on the face!
Recipe No. 1
Milk with turmeric — this drink is the most popular of Ayurveda. It is also called “Golden milk”. This drink balances all the hormones, strengthens the immune system, improves digestion and cures colds.
Recipe: 200 ml of hot milk ½ spoon of turmeric, add honey to taste. This drink is just the best to drink for the night.
Recipe No. 2
A tea of raspberry leaves regulates the female reproductive system, strengthens the uterus, allowing menstruation, childbirth and menopause are easier. This tea gives an incredible fit and can replace coffee. Drink three cups a day, and hormones will be fine.
Recipe: pour one tablespoon of raspberry leaves (you can dry) 200 ml of boiling water, steep for 10 minutes. Do not drink before going to sleep, to take better in the morning and throughout the day.
Recipe No. 3
Warm water with lemon — this drink will help you lose weight, remove toxins from the body, improve immunity, skin health and digestion. Lemon can influence the satiety hormone — leptin. If it is not in balance, the body begins to store body fat.
Recipe: squeeze the juice of half a lemon and fill it with hot water, let it cool slightly and drink in one gulp. Morning is better to start with this drink.